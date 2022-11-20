Labourers stage protest

LANDIKOTAL: Labourers and daily wagers on Saturday staged protest demonstrations at Torkham border against the alleged misbehaviour of the official.

Torkham border labourers union president Farman Shinwari said that the officials sometimes beat labourers and daily wagers.

He said it was not the legal authority of security personnel to search passengers’ luggage. He said that only the customs personnel were responsible to seize non-custom paid items. Meanwhile, several labourers laid in front of the vehicle as a protest on the Torkham border.

Farman Shinwari appealed to the inspector general (north) and interior ministry to take notice of the Frontier Corps’ illegal seizure of passengers’ luggage.