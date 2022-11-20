Only getting worse

This refers to the letter ‘Life in the big city’ (November 16, 2022) by Saira Niaz. The letter did a good job by highlighting the pollution and environmental damage caused by traffic jams. Ensuring the smooth flow of traffic is not just about saving time, it is a means of reducing pollution as well.
Karachi is only getting bigger, and given the inability of the relevant authorities to control traffic thus far, its traffic and pollution problems will only increase.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
This refers to the letter ‘Will they ever change?’ by Hashim Abro. The letter points to the wastage of state...
According to the World Bank, Pakistan’s suicide rate is 8.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. Many of these cases involve...
Global warming has been discussed widely in recent times and it has been politicized worldwide. Despite the tremendous...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Protest rights subject to limits: Supreme Court’ . The refusal of the...
In our public education system, teachers are promoted on the basis of seniority as opposed to their competence and...
With each passing day, political tensions are escalating in Pakistan. Rather than settling their disputes in...
Comments