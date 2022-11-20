Only getting worse

This refers to the letter ‘Life in the big city’ (November 16, 2022) by Saira Niaz. The letter did a good job by highlighting the pollution and environmental damage caused by traffic jams. Ensuring the smooth flow of traffic is not just about saving time, it is a means of reducing pollution as well.

Karachi is only getting bigger, and given the inability of the relevant authorities to control traffic thus far, its traffic and pollution problems will only increase.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah