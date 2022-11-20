If we examine the history of Pakistan, we will find that rather than securing the rights of the people, our governments never pass-up on an opportunity to needlessly interfere in our lives. A recent example is the banning of the film ‘Joyland’. Despite winning multiple international awards, the film was initially banned by the authorities. Thankfully, common sense has prevailed everywhere but Punjab, with the federal government overturning the ban.
The Punjab government has, sadly, gone against the federal government’s decision and elected to keep the film banned.Instead of appreciating our artists and their creativity and welcoming such a film, many in our country continue to interfere with what others can watch, say or do based on illogical reasoning and baseless claims.
Jahanzaib Nasir
Turbat
