Promotion of Islamic concepts in calligraphy discussed

LAHORE:Several academics read papers and held discussions on the varied aspects of Islamic Art on the 2nd day of The Islamic Art Festival organised by Lahore Arts Council Alhamra and Pakistan Arts Council Karachi at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. A large number of people visited Alhamra.

Those who presented their research were Dr Amjad Waheed, Taimoor Khan Mumtaz, Prof Dr Naela Amir, and Zaki Al Hashmi. The study of Islamic arts, the reality of Islamic architecture, the renaissance of Islamic architecture in the subcontinent, and the process of promoting Islamic concepts in calligraphy were thoroughly discussed in the first session.

Prof Dr Sumaira Jawad was the moderator of the second session, while Dr Maimoona Khan spoke on Human and Humanism: Conceptions and Misconceptions on Muslim Aesthetics, Rabcoinya Asim, on Silent Theology in the Sacred Islamic Art of Quranic Illumination, Prof. Davut Bektas, on Expression Through the Art of Calligraphy, My Works & Specimens, and Prof Rizwan Azeem on Architectural Calligraphy in Lahore: A Historical and Artistic Analysis. There was a question answer session as well. Along with the conference, a workshop titled "Art of Ebru Turkish Tradition" by Dogan Cagan and a workshop titled Persian Calligraphy via Zoom by Dr Kazim Khurasani from Iran took place.

On the occasion, Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that today's civilised society is developing based on Islamic values and added, in every era and every country, Islamic art has contributed to beautify society. At the end of the festival's second day, there was performance by Qawwal Sher Mian Dad. The ongoing four-day Islamic Art Festival will continue till November 20.