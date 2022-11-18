Man kills sister for not giving him money

LAHORE:A 35-year-old woman was killed by her brother for not giving money for drugs in the Chuhng police area on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Farida Bibi. On the day of the incident, the accused got infuriated when his sister refused to give him money for buying drugs. He whipped out his weapon and shot at her to death. Police shifted the body to the morgue and registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim's husband.

accidents: Around eight persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,147 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,216 were injured. Around 636 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 580 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Youth dies: A 17-year-old youth died in hospital on Thursday, a few hours after he was found unconscious lying near Qila Gujar Singh. The victim was identified as Abuzar. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

hit to death: A girl died and other injured when a high-speed van went out of control and collided with a motorcycle on Lahore Ring Road Thursday. The victim identified as Mahnoor Fatima died on the spot while her classmate Muskan was seriously injured. The injured girl was shifted to hospital. Police said that Mahnoor's friend Muskan was driving the motorcycle when a speeding Mazda van hit the bike from behind, as a result of which, Mahnoor Fatima died on the spot. Both the girls were neighbours and medical students. Body was shifted to the morgue.