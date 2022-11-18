Khidmat Markaz facilitated over 100,616 citizens

Islamabad : Police Khidmat Markaz of Islamabad capital police have facilitated 1,00,616 citizens with different services relating to the issuance of character certificate, foreigners’ registration, and registration of tenants and domestic servants, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan is taking all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad adding that several steps have been taken by the police in this regard. He further told that Police Khidmat Markaz has provided several services to the citizens including the issuance of 14,510 character certificates,23,356 general police verification reports, 9087 reports of missing documents, registration of 8990 vehicles, 38,117 foreigners registrations, and 5,911 other services.

Police Mobile facilitation van service has also been working while various khidmat marakizs in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna, and at different police stations were also facilitating the citizens.

Well-trained staff has been appointed there who are providing the best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners.