Violating Constitution: Imran must be tried for treason, says Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani demanded that the federal government must try Imran Khan under Article 6 for violating the constitution.

“Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Imran Khan, is a certified violator of the Constitution and the federal government is under the obligation to try the former prime minister under treason charges as prescribed in Article six of the Constitution,” he said while addressing a press conference here at Sindh House on Thursday.

Ghani said that Imran Khan had made an attempt to cause division in the army and that the latest long march of the PTI Chairman was meant to unduly impose his will on the appointment of the new army chief. He said the amnesty scheme introduced by the past PTI regime in 2019 was meant to whiten Rs 330 million available with Farah Gogi after selling the precious watch obtained from the Toshakhana.