Centre, Punjab lock horns over appointment of CS, IGP

LAHORE: The Centre and the Punjab government have locked horns over the appointment of the Punjab chief secretary (CS) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Punjab Chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has gone on leave after differences with the provincial government, while IGP Faisal Shahkar’s services have been surrendered by the provincial government after attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Wazirabad.

A senior bureaucrat was of the view that the federal government, after the 18th Amendment, is bound to appoint the chief secretary and the IGP from the panel suggested by the province concerned. It may be recalled that the Punjab had submitted the panel of three officers - Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, presently posted as Secretary Cabinet Division, former Board of Revenue senior member Babar Hayat Tarar and Planning Development (P&D) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal - on August 18, 2022. However, the federal government while responding to the Punjab government’s request had taken the plea since the by-elections had been announced on nine National Assembly seats, the appointment on key administrative posts were not possible. About one month ago, Kamran Ali Afzal went on leave and P&D Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal was given additional charge of the post the chief secretary.

Sources in the provincial government claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi were not happy with Kamran Ali Afzal due to crackdown on PTI workers during the May 25 Long March and role of the police and the provincial administration during the chief minister’s election when Hamza Shehbaz became Punjab CM.

The sources said the federal government wants to retain Kamran Ali Afzal in the Punjab, though he had written a letter to federal government and requested to withdraw his services from Punjab.

It is worth mentioning that on November 8 the Punjab government had written to the federal government to withdraw the services of IGP Faisal Shahkar forthwith. In this regard a notification was issued according to which the provincial cabinet in its November 4 meeting had unanimously showed its no-confidence in the performance of IGP Faisal Shahkar pertaining to security measures, handling of long march and the incident of assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad. It may be noted that IGP Shahkar had already written a letter to the Establishment Division, requesting withdrawal of his services from Punjab on personal reasons.

On November 9, the Punjab government has sent a panel of three senior police officers to the federal government for the post of IGP. The police officers in the panel are Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad, Additional IG Amir Zulfiqar and Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. It may be mentioned here that Ghulam Mahmood Dogar is under suspension as he didn’t comply with the orders of the federal government.

It may be recalled that Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was suspended on November 5 and directed to report to the Establishment Division. Dogar approached the Lahore High Court against the suspension, but the court disposed of his application and directed him to approach the relevant forum. It may be recalled that the federal government had withdrawn services of Dogar, but Punjab government didn’t relieve him.