Wednesday November 16, 2022
Local nuisance

November 16, 2022

In Rabia City, Karachi, there is always standing water on the road leading to Gulistan-e-Johar. The cause appears to be rickshaw drivers and others using pipes to wash their tires nearby. This constant flow of water is damaging the road and creating a nuisance for the residents of Rabia City.

The local authorities have to pay attention to this situation and solve the problem.

Saba Parveen

Karachi

