Alvi for sifting out credible information from fake news on social media

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the students to develop a persistent habit of learning, obtaining knowledge and deriving wisdom from knowledge to make better decisions in life.

Addressing a convocation ceremony at a private university in Lahore, the president said that students should also gain and develop excellent communication skills to communicate their ideas and thoughts in an effective and persuasive way.

The president urged students to dispense their duties with conviction, determination and with humility after entering into practical lives while keeping in view religious, social, cultural and moral values.

He stressed on students to sift out correct, authentic and credible information from miscommunication, disinformation and fake news that are rampant on the social media. “The first message of Quran was to gain knowledge, therefore, we are duty bound to continuously strive to gain and update knowledge as a part of our Islamic heritage,” said the president.