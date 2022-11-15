The Legend of Maula Jatt: Close to fetching Rs2bn target

KARACHI: Geo films Presents, Encyclomedia and Lashari Film’s masterpiece “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is rapidly gaining popularity and setting unique business records worldwide. Pakistan’s most successful Punjabi film is now very close to the 200 crore mark.

The world-class film has collected a record revenue of over Rs71 crore in Pakistan and Rs115 crore from the rest of the world. In this way, Pakistan’s blockbuster film has made a wonderful business of 186 crore from all over the world. Despite the passage of a few weeks, queues to watch this film are still standing not only in Pakistan but in cinemas all over the world.