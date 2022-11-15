Medics’ strike adds to patients woes at public hospitals

SUKKUR: The ongoing strike by healthcare providers for restoration of Covid-19 risk allowance has rendered thousands of patients and their attendants in agony at the government hospitals in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and other districts.

The healthcare providers boycotted the outdoor patient departments and operation theatres on the strike call given by the Grand Health Alliance. Thousands of patients returned home without getting any treatment due to the OPD boycott. The attendants of the indoor patients said that doctors, paramedics and nurses are working in the second half of the day at private hospitals but they are observing strike only at the government hospitals.

Talking to media, Dr Faiz Sahatto and Abdul Hakeem Jaghirani, office-bearers of the paramedic staff at Civil Hospital Khairpur, said that the secretary of health had assured them of fulfilling their demands by November 5, but no decision was taken. They warned of continuing the protest movement till the demands were accepted.