Police drive against underage bikers and one-wheelers

Islamabad:The Islamabad Capital Police took prompt action against underage drivers and one-wheelers under the campaign of Special Traffic education and enforcement.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police launched a Special Traffic Education and Enforcement Campaign to solve the traffic related problems faced by the citizens of Capital. Campaign is underway against underage bikers, riders, one-wheelers and those involved in rash driving and violators of traffic rules.

In this regard Islamabad capital police already has formed special squads to set up special roadblocks in various major highways and squares of Islamabad to take strict legal action against underage drivers and other traffic violators. Along with, police teams from the Education Wing are also present on important roads and give safety awareness to road users.

Several underage motorcyclists and Traffic ruled Violators were fined, while unregistered bikes were also impounded at various police stations. Islamabad capital police appealed to the parents to fulfil their responsibility, while also abiding by the law and forbidding the minor children to drive a car or motorbike. The purposes of these operations are aimed to protect precious lives.