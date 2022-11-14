The question for our authorities is that when one is robbed in a street crime and deprived of one's official documents like licences and the CNIC – and even after having reported it to the police and lodging an FIR – why is one still charged reissuance fee for the lost licences and CNIC? This happens even if one produces the computerized receipt of the FIR lodged.

This is just adding insult to the injury faced by the victim who has usually already incurred a heavy monetary blow and irreparable loss of valuable documents. In what comes across as a black comedy, doesn't it feel like a case of double robbery: one by the perpetrators of street crime, the other by the state's departments? As street crime is on a rampage, victims must be helped by making things easier for them till they find justice. So, if the victim has met all the prior legalities, s/he must be reissued stolen documents without any charges.

M Nadeem Nadir

Kasur