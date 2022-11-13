Ireland Women beat Pakistan in opening T20 game

LAHORE: Ireland women cricket team staged a remarkable comeback in their maiden tour of Pakistan with a six wickets win over Bismah Maroof-led home team in the first T20 match of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The teams entered into the T20 series after Pakistan swept Ireland in the three-match ODI series and in the opening match of the shortest version game, Orla Prendergast put on display an all-round show to get her team first-ever victory in Pakistan to take a 1-0 lead.

Gaby Lewis, with an undefeated 69 supported Prendergast in the victory with eight balls to spare. Prendergast, who was later named player of the match, produced career best figures of three for 10 and also hit 39 off just 25 balls.

Chasing 136 to win, a 55-run partnership for the second wicket between Gaby and Prendergast helped the tourists achieved the target in the 19th over. Prendergast (39, 25, 3x4, 1x6) for her all-round performance (4-1-10-3) was named player of the match. Lewis top-scored for her side with an unbeaten 69 off 54 balls, smashing nine boundaries.

Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany were the other wicket-takers.

Lewis’ only mistake on the day was running out her captain, Laura Delany, for just three, but Eimear Richardson maintained the momentum with a run-a-ball 16 and Rebecca Stokell then watched from the other end as Lewis hit the winning boundary, her ninth.

Earlier, opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan got off to a poorer start. The century maker in the first ODI Muneeba Ali returned back to the hut in the first over for no score. Muneeba’s opening partner Javeria Khan – who was making her comeback in the side was joined by Bismah. The pair added 24 runs for the second wicket before Bismah got out for a 15-ball 17, which included four fours.

Javeria could not make her comeback memorable and fell to Prendergast for four runs. Orla was the most successful bowler for her side taking three for 10 in four overs.