 
close
Saturday November 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Grenade lobbed at Kohat training school gate

By Our Correspondent
November 12, 2022

KOHAT: Unidentified people threw a hand grenade at the main gate of the Police Training School here on Friday. However, there was no casualty.Police said that the grenade exploded close to the main gate of the school. Afterwards, RPO Qasim Ali Khan along with DPO Shafiullah Gandapur and other officials rushed to the venue and a police team collected pieces of evidence from the scene.

Comments