Rain, hailstorm destroy crops, vegetables in Bajaur

KHAR: Torrential rain and hailstorm destroyed crops, vegetables and fruit orchards in various parts of Bajaur tribal district on Thursday.

The local residents said that heavy rain coupled with hailstorm started early Thursday that continued for several hours. They said that rain and hailstorm destroyed standing crops, vegetables and fruit orchards in Mammond, Charmang and other parts of the district. The affected farmers have appealed to the federal and provincial governments to compensate them for the losses inflicted by the rain and hailstorm.