In a repeat of 1992: England face Pakistan in T20 World Cup final at MCG

KARACHI: Just when everything was going in the direction of a mouth-watering Twenty20 World

Cup final between old rivals Pakistan and India, the duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales just spoiled the script on Thursday. England’s power-hitters toyed with a modest Indian bowling attack in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval and made short work of a victory target of 169 to set a date with Pakistan in Sunday’s title clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Three decades ago, England faced Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup final and we all know what happened. England, however, would be looking for a different outcome this time.

The way England crushed India on Thursday will give Buttler and his men a psychological advantage in the final against Pakistan. A ten-wicket triumph over a fancied side in a big, knock-out game would boost any team’s confidence. It was certainly an awe-inspiring show by Buttler and Hales as they just shrugged aside the Indian attack to silence a packed crowd dominated by Indian fans.

England’s commanding victory is bound to make the Pakistanis wary. Babar and his boys must have been hoping for a final against India, a much more beatable team than the rampaging English in this tournament.

India did beat Pakistan in the Super-12 stage but just barely and that too because of a knock of a lifetime from Virat Kohli. Pakistan have grown in confidence since that loss and a shock defeat against Zimbabwe. They will take the field at the MCG with four wins at a trot, two of them against top flight teams – South Africa and New Zealand.

However, instead of India Pakistan will be facing England in the quest for their first world title in 13 years.

Legions of their fans would be convinced that Pakistan will tame the English lions at the MCG just like they did 30 years ago. Back in 1992, it was Pakistan’s talismanic pacer Wasim Akram who bamboozled Graham Gooch and his men to guide Pakistan to the World Cup. This Sunday, another left-armer Shaheen Afridi would be itching to play a similar role.

But for history to repeat itself, Pakistan will need much more than individual heroics from the likes of Shaheen. England have shown what they are capable of in their stunning demolition of India. They would certainly begin as favourites against Pakistan in Sunday’s final. But Pakistan have shown in this tournament how they deal with favourites. Ask South Africa. Or perhaps New Zealand.

On Sunday at the MCG, it would be a battle between a clinical English outfit and a Pakistan team capable of producing pure magic. Unless the rain gods have their say (it is feared that wet weather might spoil the final), the cricket world can expect a memorable finale.