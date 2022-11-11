SNGPL calls for RLNG contracts for gas supply in winters

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has urged commercial consumers to sign RLNG contracts to receive gas supply during the winter season.

In a meeting at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, a SNGPL team highlighted that over 6,000 commercial consumers had signed Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) contracts while more were in the offing.

The team informed that in case of non-signing of RLNG contracts, SNGPL would not be able to supply gas to commercial consumers in order to ensure gas supply to the domestic sector.

The team said such commercial consumers who were on indigenous gas and signing the RLNG contracts, would be provided indigenous gas during or by end of March 2023. “No additional security will be charged from such commercial consumers, which are being converted from indigenous gas to RLNG during the winter season.” The gas bills would be issued on a weekly basis, they added.

The consumers with nil gas consumption will not be required to pay the weekly bills, provided they have furnished an affidavit to the extent to SNGPL. Indigenous gas supplies are insufficient for domestic consumers and significant amounts of RLNG are being diverted to domestic consumers, according to SNGPL officials. The indigenous gas supplies have been continuously decreasing for last several years.