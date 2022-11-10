Fans want Pakistan-India clash in T20 World Cup final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket fans want India in the final following their team’s overwhelming win against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC) on Wednesday.

India take on England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on Thursday (today) with the winners playing Pakistan in Sunday’s final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“We want India in the final rather than England. Playing against India and that too in the World Cup final will take the excitement to a new level. We have already lost a close pool match against India and now when our team is in full flow, we want to play India in the final rather than England,” said Haris Ahmad, a local bank manager. He, however, said it would not be easy for India to beat England.

Tehseen Ahmad, another fan, was also hopeful of an India-Pakistan final at MCG. “We have some scores to settle against India. It was 15 years back that we lost a narrow World Cup T20 final against India at Wanderers. What we want is to beat India in the title match this time,” he said.

Warda Alam, a college student, was all praise for the Babar Azam XI for their exceptional performance in the semi-final against New Zealand. “Look against all criticism and experts bashing, Babar and Rizwan have yet again proved that they are the best opening pair in the world.

Yet again the pair raised a century stand and made victory possible for Pakistan. Now an India-Pakistan final will be a perfect finale at the MCG where around one hundred thousand spectators can watch the match.

Imagine what the atmosphere will be if we have an India-Pakistan final on Sunday,” she said.

Mohammad Khalid, a local cricket club president, said that India would be under pressure if they reached the final. “Definitely, I want a Pakistan-India final at MCG. I believe that India will be under pressure because of the form and fitness of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen is back to his best and has the ability to mow India’s top order like he did in the past.

He was not in proper rhythm at the outset of the Cup when India narrowly beat Pakistan. Now it will be a different proposition. Our bowling attack is delivering and even batsmen are getting runs.

So we are in a good position to beat India in the final. A final between Pakistan and England cannot draw such excitement,” said Khalid.