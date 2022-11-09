Road blockades play on nerves of Pindiites

Rawalpindi : With road blockades continuing for the second day running on Murree Road and other major arteries of Rawalpindi, the situation in the city has turned volatile with local police playing the role of mute spectators.

Motorists and motorcyclists have to wander in the streets and find alternative routes to reach their destinations as main routes have been blocked by a handful of protesters who have set up their camps along these roads. Suspension of public transport by local transporters as well as Metro Bus Service also created problems for public.

Main Murree Road from Rehmanabad to Faizabad was blocked due to the ongoing protests held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters against the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan. The protesters burnt tyres to block both sides of Murree Road. Punjab police have left the public in the lurch completely and watching the whole drama with closed eyes.

The PTI supporters are holding protests at three main places including Old Airport Road, Murree Road, and Pirwadhai Morr, which have badly affected the traffic flow all around.

The PTI workers also set tyres on fire and raised slogans against the government on Shamsabad, Murree Road.

The ambulance service was also suspended and several vehicles transporting patients to the hospitals got stuck in the traffic gridlocks.

Incidents of fights between common citizens and PTI supporters also took place here in different areas of Rawalpindi. The City Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi said that motorists can adopt some alternative routes to reach Islamabad.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life have strongly protested against local management and Punjab police for failing to provide protection to local citizens.

Muhammad Imran, a common citizen said that there was no government writ in Rawalpindi because some of the PTI protesters trying to create law and order situation.