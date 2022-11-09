Woman dies in car accident

LAHORE:A 24-year-old woman, identified as Maryam, a resident of Sahiwal, was killed and the driver injured when a speeding car rammed into a pole in the limits of Kahna police on Tuesday.

Police said that the woman along with her husband was on her way in a car and the accident happened due to high speed. Rivals kill man: A 45-year-old man, identified as Shabir, was killed and his nephew was injured by their opponents in Nishtar Colony police area on Tuesday.

The injured nephew identified as Safdar, 17 was admitted to a local hospital. Shabir and his nephew were going to the court when their opponents opened fire, as a result Shabir was killed and Safdar sustained a wound to his arm.

Robber arrested: Dolphin Squad arrested a robber, who shot and injured a citizen on resistance during a robbery in Mughalpura police area on Tuesday. Two robbers injured a citizen Faqeer Hussain while looting money at gun point and rode away. The Dolphin Squad intercepted them near Beijing Underpass and arrested a robber while his accomplice managed to escape. Police recovered a pistol from the robber and handed over him to Mughalpura police.