Imran accused of fomenting trouble

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was bent on creating chaos in the country.

In a statement, he said people were fed up with the PTI and its long marches, asking Imran Khan to refrain from politics of confrontation.

The MPA said that Imran Khan failed to construct five million houses and provide 10 million jobs to people during his rule.

The PMLN leader said that Imran Khan had claimed to provide a uniformed education system and ensure speedy justice to the litigants, but he failed to do so.

He said that Imran Khan had also claimed about converting the Prime Minister’s House and Governor’s Houses into universities.

Ikhtiar Wali said that Imran Khan did not honour a single pledge. He said that the former prime minister had also claimed that he would have a 10-member cabinet.

The PMLN leader said the people of Punjab had rejected the so-called long march of the PTI and its leadership was now looking to the residents of KP. He said Imran Khan should have joined hands with the government to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-hit people instead of wasting resources on the useless march.