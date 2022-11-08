FIR fiasco

This letter refers to the news story ‘Attack on Imran’s long march: Centre asks Punjab govt to register FIR’ (November 7, 2022). The most popular political leader in Pakistan was the victim of an assassination attempt in a province ruled by his own party. And yet, Imran Khan is unable to get an FIR registered. This is incomprehensible. The event, which was recorded by several people, happened in broad daylight in front of many eye witnesses. The clips are being played and analyzed on national and international media. Nevertheless, the basic act of registering this incident as a crime has itself become a controversy. If a former PM and powerful political leader can find himself in this situation, one can only imagine how difficult it would be for an ordinary Pakistani to get an FIR registered and to get the authorities to address his or her grievances.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada