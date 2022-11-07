Justice Paracha refuses to head commission

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retd) Shakoor Paracha on Sunday excused himself to head the Judicial Commission for inquiry into the murder of noted journalist Arshad Sharif following reservations expressed by the journalist’s family.

The mother of the journalist in a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial had requested the formation of a high-powered judicial commission to investigate her son s murder. Besides, he said a member nominated in the commission has already visited Nairobi which should not have happened according to law.

He also questioned the absence of any representative from the media in the inquiry commission. Justice Paracha also said that he had agreed with the Prime Minister of Pakistan that the Chief Justice should form a commission for investigation into the murder of Arshad Sharif.