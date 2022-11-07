Wazirabad attack: Imran should seek Punjab CM’s resignation: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said Imran Khan has a habit of spreading rumours to keep the real facts concealed.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, PM’s Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said the path taken by Imran Khan is sad. Quoting Khan, Kaira said he says maybe I am wrong but still Prime Minister, Interior Minister and agency officer should resign. What kind of a stand is this, he asked.

If Imran Khan still wants to demand someone’s resignation, that demand can be made only from the Chief Minister of Punjab. On what basis are they demanding the resignation of the federal government? The PPP leader said if Imran Khan says that he had a premonition that he would be attacked, he should have at least arranged a bulletproof rostrum on his truck.

“We are demanding a transparent investigation into the Wazirabad attack. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already requested the Chief Justice Pakistan to form a full court to investigate the incident. Judiciary should see that one party is against the coalition government and the provinces under his party rule are also opposed to the Centre and the person who has the government in the provinces is attacking the judiciary.

“Imran Khan is saying that indeed the PTI has a coalition government in Punjab but still FIR is not being registered. Should the FIR be filed by Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah or the army chief? Do you want to politicise it by filing a case of your choice and then wave another paper to the public?

“Do you want to stir up public sentiments again? If you are not being listened to by your government, why don’t you go home? You are misleading people again, we will not allow that. “We never opposed Imran Khan’s long march but only asked not to threaten the siege of Islamabad. In this context, we prohibited them and will prevent them from entering the Red Zone while staying within the scope of the Constitution.”