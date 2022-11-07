3,000 Sikhs yatrees arrive

LAHORE: Around 3,000 Sikh yatrees from India arrived in City via Wagah border on Sunday to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

They were welcomed by officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board. (ETPB). They will reach Nankana Sahib and Hasan Abdal by trains.

The Sikh yatrees will reach their destination under the heavy security of the Railways Police. More than 120 railway police personnel have been deployed in the three Sikh Special trains. Senior inspector has been appointed in charge of each train.

In view of the situation in the country, commandos have also been deployed in stations and trains under the direction of DIG North. Sikh pilgrims are prohibited from unnecessary movement and talking to any stranger.

The railways department provided food and drinks to the pilgrims on their seats. DIG North Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi has issued a special instruction to Railway Police officials to treat the pilgrims in a friendly manner and cooperate fully.