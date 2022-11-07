PTI workers protest attack on Imran

KHAR: The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday staged a protest demonstration to condemn the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.
PTI Member National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan led the protesters, who had gathered at Inayat Killay bazaar to record their protest for the third consecutive day. The protesters chanting slogans burnt used tyres to block a road to traffic. Addressing the protesters, Gul Zafar Khan said that Imran Khan was their red line, demanding the govt to probe the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.
