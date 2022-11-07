Government contractor kidnapped from Wana

WANA: Unidentified gunmen kidnapped a government contractor from Rustam Bazaar near bypass road in Wana, headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district, police sources said on Sunday.

The sources said that the contractor identified as Mohammad Tariq Wazir was going home in his car when armed men intercepted his vehicle and kidnapped him at gunpoint from Rustam Bazaar in Wana.

The kidnappers left behind the car of the contractor.

The shopkeepers at the Rustam Bazaar got hold of the car. Tariq Wazir is a well-known government contractor. He is working on a number of uplift projects in Wana.

Some sources claimed that Tariq Wazir had been receiving threatening phone calls from unidentified people demanding extortion from him. It is widely believed that he was kidnapped for refusing to pay extortion.

Meanwhile, the local people and political leaders blocked a road in Wana, demanding the recovery of the kidnapped contractor.

Noor Zaman Wazir of Awami National Party and Amanullah Khan of Pakistan People’s Party demanded the government to recover the kidnapped contractor forthwith or else they would shut down the Wana bazaar in protest.