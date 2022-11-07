Government contractor kidnapped from Wana

WANA: Unidentified gunmen kidnapped a government contractor from Rustam Bazaar near bypass road in Wana, headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district, police sources said on Sunday.
The sources said that the contractor identified as Mohammad Tariq Wazir was going home in his car when armed men intercepted his vehicle and kidnapped him at gunpoint from Rustam Bazaar in Wana.
The kidnappers left behind the car of the contractor.
The shopkeepers at the Rustam Bazaar got hold of the car. Tariq Wazir is a well-known government contractor. He is working on a number of uplift projects in Wana.
Some sources claimed that Tariq Wazir had been receiving threatening phone calls from unidentified people demanding extortion from him. It is widely believed that he was kidnapped for refusing to pay extortion.
Meanwhile, the local people and political leaders blocked a road in Wana, demanding the recovery of the kidnapped contractor.
Noor Zaman Wazir of Awami National Party and Amanullah Khan of Pakistan People’s Party demanded the government to recover the kidnapped contractor forthwith or else they would shut down the Wana bazaar in protest.
KHAR: The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday staged a protest demonstration to condemn the attack on...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf KP chapter president Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the party Chairman had directed...
PESHAWAR: Police unearthed a drug factory in the Taj Abad area and arrested one person on Sunday.Senior Superintendent...
BARA: Two persons were killed and four others injured over a land dispute in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Sunday,...
PESHAWAR: Vested interest or lust for influence is damaging the Senior Alumni Association of the historic Islamia...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi accorded a principal approval to the Lahore Elevated Expressway...
Comments