Lest we forget

Pakistan is currently going through one of the worst phases in its history. Being an agriculture-based country, the mode of income of more than half the population is based on agriculture, which has been devastated by the recent floods. Millions of Pakistanis are now living their worst nightmares. Their homes, savings, dreams, cattle and fields are all gone.

It is important for those of us spared from ruin not to forget the plight of the victims and to support them in every way possible. Pakistan is well known for its hospitality, generosity and upstanding characters. Now is the time for us to live up to our reputation.

Nimra Shahid

Karachi