Pakistan, UAE to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and United Arab Emirates Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday.

They emphasised the importance of Pak-UAE relations and agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in all fields, including economy, trade, energy and investment.

The foreign minister met his UAE counterpart on the sidelines of the annual ‘Sir Bani Yas Forum’ in Abu Dhabi, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. The foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their generous support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan. This was a manifestation of the deep and time-tested brotherly ties between the two nations that have always stood by each other in hours of need. The UAE was one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance during difficult times, he added.

Bilawal emphasised the need for an increased volume of trade and investment between the two countries. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue the close collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

The foreign minister also congratulated his UAE counterpart on the successful hosting of the annual ‘Sir Bani Yas Forum’.

Separately, Bilawal and Hina held a meeting on Saturday with Jordan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both the Pakistan and Jordan agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in multifaceted areas, including political, economic and climate domains.

They also expressed satisfaction over the commonality of views between the two countries on issues of regional and global significance. Importance of regular bilateral engagements was also reiterated to achieve shared objectives.

The ministers also exchanged views on important developments in the Middle East, South Asia and the Gulf region. They emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, as means to finding peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes.—APP