PTI leader Azam Swati. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday termed the video viral on the social media about Senator Azam Swati currently, as forged and concocted.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati had claimed that his wife was sent a private video, featuring the two of them, the FIA declared the video “fake” following a forensic analysis.

It said that the objectionable video, circulating on the internet, was analysed frame-by-frame which revealed that ‘deepfake technology’ was used to edit the video.

The FIA said that international standard forensics proved that the video was edited and various videos were used to distort the faces.

It said that Swati’s claims needed to be investigated properly, requesting him to make a formal request so that all his concerns could be addressed.

Earlier in the day, Swati claimed that his wife was sent a private video, featuring the two of them, from an “unknown number” as he broke down while narrating the ordeal.

The PTI senator, addressing the media, said his wife had called him on Friday night and kept shouting and crying. Swati said he then asked his daughter to inquire from her mother what the matter was.

He said when his daughter insisted, his wife revealed that someone had sent her a (purportedly) his video from an “unknown number”, but refused to say anything further as the “daughters and granddaughters of the country are listening”.

Narrating the ordeal further, the senior PTI leader said his daughter then revealed that the video sent had shown him and his wife.

Swati said he explained to his daughter that her mother doesn’t understand that he sleeps at 9pm, and wakes up early morning for prayers.

He added that his daughter kept weeping on the other side of the phone and said, “Daddy, this video isn’t of anyone else. It’s yours and my mother’s... I told her how is that possible?”

“I have spent my entire life with her. She doesn’t know that a few days ago, on the morning of October 13, when I was picked up by these cruel people, they made a video of me. These days it isn’t difficult to…. make a fake video.”

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan called on the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the video, wherein the privacy of Senator Azam Swati’s spouse had been violated.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, “I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati, a very private, non-public, tahajud guzaar lady for the pain, anguish and sense of humiliation she has to suffer”.

He wrote Pakistan was created on Islamic moral values of human dignity, honour of the family & inviolability of chador & chardawari. What has happened to Azam Swati at the hands of the state has been a blatant violation of all these values - from being stripped naked to custodial torture…

“Now this video where privacy of his wife has been violated. It is both shocking, despicable and utterly condemnable. No human being should have to suffer this. I call on the CJP to take suo motu notice of this,” he wrote.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday announced formation of a committee of parliamentary leaders on the statement of PTI Senator Azam Swati and said the disclosure of his video is condemnable and regrettable.

He said in a statement, issued here, Senator Swati’s disclosure caused deep sorrow and pain, as he is an honest and respected personality. He recalled Quetta provided the best and safest accommodation to Senator Azam Swati as a guest.

“Senator Azam Swati is like a member of my family, which is not hidden from anyone. As a Muslim and Baloch, I am well aware of moral values. Senator Swati is a respected member of the House, I understand his sufferings,” he noted.

Separately, senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party, former chairman Senate, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, termed the leaked video clip of Senator Azam Khan Swati family shameful and condemned it in the strongest terms.

“This is an act for which the head of the entire nation hangs in shame,” said Raza Rabbani. He said these acts of madness need to stop immediately. “This is dragging politics to the lowest ebb,” he said.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the clip was a slap in the face of the Senate chairman and the Parliament.

He wrote on twitter account, “I never thought that our intelligence people would be so disrespectful and would scatter our religious and social ethics in this way. No one’s self-respect is safe. May God curse these people.”

He further wrote, “Just got a call from a Brig from the ISI that they’ve got nothing to do with the video and it was prepared on dark web. Told him to convince senator Swati, not me. I stand by my colleague.”

Senator Khokhar wrote on his timeline of twitter, “Also reminded him that I was the one who discovered cameras in Senate elections when sanctity of house was violated. So know how it works. If still perturbed they are more than welcome to file an FIR on me.”