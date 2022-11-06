Flood relief teams honoured

LAHORE : The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in connection with UVAS Flood Relief Campaign 2022 arranged an acknowledgement ceremony in the honour of flood relief volunteer teams who performed duties in the worst flood-affected areas including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Taunsa Sharif (Phase-1), Karor Lal Eason Layyah, Rojhan, Charsadda (Phase-2), Khairpur and Lesbela (Phase-3).

Former governor Punjab Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool presided over the ceremony and distributed appreciation certificates among UVAS flood relief volunteer teams and various committee conveners and members. He also presented souvenirs among the donors (friends of UVAS) who donated cash and kind for the noble cause.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, former UVAS VCs including Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi, Prof Dr M Nawaz, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, officials from Livestock Department, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr M Ijaz, deans, directors, chairmen/chairpersons, principals from different sub-campuses of UVAS, flood relief management committee members, nine flood relief volunteer teams, donors (Friends of UVAS) and number of faculty members were present.

While addressing the audience, Khalid Maqbool said due to destruction by heavy floods the livestock farming community was facing economic losses in Pakistan this year. He acknowledged the role of UVAS students, faculty members and administration in fund raising and distribution of relief items among the flood-hit people in a transparent manner.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS launched the flood relief campaign with the mission ‘Save Livestock, Save Communities’. He said UVAS in collaboration with local L&DD officials conducted a survey of flood-affected areas to see the real extent of damages and the relief needs and used GPS technology for this purpose.

He mentioned UVAS organised national and international donor conferences, arranged relief camps and collected donations worth Rs25 million in cash and kind. He said the UVAS received international donations from Canada, Germany, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and the USA.

UVAS Flood Relief Volunteer teams successfully provided veterinary services at the doorsteps of flood victims to save their animals from diseases. During flood relief, activities total 25,898 large and small (buffalo/cattle, sheep & goat, horse, dog & cat) animal treated, 9,815 animal vaccinated, 265 seed packets, 2,222 animal feed bag (vunda) distributed among the flood victims.

Along with other necessary daily routine items, 875 ration bag (hygienic food), 306 clothes (blanket, quilts, shawls), shelter, kitchen unit and medicines were also distributed among the poor livestock farming & deserving families of flood affected areas in phase-1, phase-2 and phase-3 with transparent manner.