Two cops become millionaires due to banking error

Two policemen, including an inspector of the Sindh police, were shocked to find out that millions of rupees had been deposited in their salary accounts. This was due to, they later found out, a banking error.

Officials said Inspector Amir Anwar Gopang, who is posted at Investigation, Bahadurabad police station, and a constable of the Madadgar-15 service posted in Larkana had become millionaires overnight.

They said that around Rs100 million was transferred in the account of Inspector Gopang and Rs50 million in the account of Constable Ali Raza.

Both officials kept checking their accounts again and again, and also tried calling the helpline of their respective banks for verification.

Gopang told The News that he usually receives his salary on the last day of the current month or the first day of the next month.

On November 1, his wife residing in Hyderabad informed him that the debit card he had provided her was not working. The card did not work the following day as well.

On November 3, the inspector approached the AG Sindh office, where he was informed that his salary had been released, then he went to the Karachi Police Office’s accounts branch, where he received further confirmation that his salary had been deposited in his bank account.

On November 4, when he approached the bank to ask them why he could not access his account, the staff informed him that his account had been blocked due to his CNIC expiring.

However, he checked his CNIC and found out that it had not expired, and showed it to the bank staff as well. He asked them why they had not informed him before blocking his account if there was an issue.

They later reactivated his account but informed him that they had also blocked his debit card for the same reason. After an argument, the bank staff accepted their mistake and issued him with another debit card the same day.

But when Gopang tried to withdraw his salary, he found Rs100 million in his account. He immediately went to the bank again and informed them about the situation.

They admitted that an error had caused this, and asked him to wait.

He waited at the bank until they informed him that his account had been restored, following which he checked his balance and found only his salary in the account.

However, he has brought the issue to the notice of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who has asked him to come in on Monday (tomorrow) for further procedure.

Officials said that the same situation was witnessed in constable Raza’s case, adding that the matter was resolved at his end as well.

They said the authorities have been informed about his case too, following which the matter is being investigated.