PA demands action against accused nominated by Imran

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Friday vehemently condemned the attempt on the life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded setting up of a Judicial Commission to capture the elements behind the incident.

Punjab Assembly also called for stern action against the persons nominated by Imran Khan in Wazirabad incident. Through a resolution moved by Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and passed by the House with a majority vote, Punjab Assembly also questioned the working of security institutions of the country and voiced serious concern over the attack on Imran Khan in which he, alongwith his other leaders got injured while one person lost his life.

The PA expressed profound grief over the death of PTI worker who lost his life in the attack besides expressing solidarity with his family. It also condemned the act of giving religious touch to the incident by some persons.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan in his remarks over the incident termed it a very shocking occurrence. Earlier, while talking to media, Sibtain said the results of by-polls were a clear indication of Imran Khan's popularity. He said national leaders like Liaqat Ali Khan, Benazir Bhutto have been targeted in past and such incidents must be stopped now.