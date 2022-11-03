Two-day book fair kicks off

PESHAWAR: A local literary society organized a two-day book fair at a local school and college here on Wednesday on Warsak Road with an objective to inculcate the spirit of reading habit among students.

The annual event was arranged under the auspices of the literary society of Peshawar Public School and College, Warsak Road, Peshawar where students, alumni and faculty members showed up in large numbers.

Principal Prof Iftikhar Ahmad while inaugurating the event said that unfortunately young students had lost almost the habit of reading due to too much focus on social media and such events would help them revive the propensity of reading among the students.

Bookstalls were set up showcasing titles on a variety of topics including literature, history, geography, science, fiction, Islamic history, test, quiz guides, general knowledge, storytelling, national heroes and the art of drawing.

Books on general topics were available at 10 to 15 percent discount while those related to school and college syllabus were offered at 30 to 50 percent low prices.

Students took keen interest in titles of their choices. Essay writing was also held in which students participated as they wrote on the significance of the written word. A speech competition was also held. Awards of a set of books and certificates were given to the winners and the participants.