Pak girls grab gold medals at Asian Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Two local girls won gold medals ahead of some foreign players in the 4th Asian Open Taekwondo's junior category that sprung into action at the Liaquat Gymnasium Tuesday.
In 63kg women final, Pakeeza Khan edged out Nuzra Jamal 2-0 to win gold.
In the 55kg category, local girl Arsa Gul defeated Ajwa Nadeem also by 2-0 to bag the gold.
In the 49kg women's category, Bahrain’s Yara Binthani edged out Pakistan’s Aiman Khan 2-1 to win gold.
In the men’s junior -63kg category, UAE’s Omar Ismail outplayed Muhammad Muath (Bahrain) 2-0 to win gold.
The IPC Minister Ehanur Rehman Mazari will be the guest of honour at the Asian Taekwondo opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.
