Wheat sowing drive launched

LAHORE:The wheat support price has been also increased to Rs3,000 per 40-kg so that farmers can cultivate wheat on maximum area as a profitable crop, said Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi while addressing the farmers' convention held in connection with wheat cultivation campaign.

He added that wheat cultivation for Punjab has been set at 16.50 million acres and all resources are being utilised to achieve production of 21 million metric tons this year. To make the ongoing campaign for more wheat production a success this year, Agricultural Extension workers and students of agricultural universities are supporting the farmers in the field.

Last year, wheat was cultivated on an area of more than 0.531 million acres in Khanewal district, from which 0.792 million metric tons were produced. It is expected that this year the farmers will increase the production by cultivating wheat on more area in district Khanewal, the minister said. The minister assured the farmers that this year the government will buy every grain of wheat.