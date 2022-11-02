Competitive exams schedule announced

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled competitive examination for the posts of assistant-sub inspector (ASI) with effect from November 15 ( excluding Saturday and Sunday).

The commission said that the competitive examination are being held for the posts of ASI under fast track promotion quota in Police Department and ASI ( Traffic Wardens) having basic pay scale-11.

The date sheets, details of examination centres and roll numbers have been uploaded on the commission’s website www.kppsc.gov.pk.

No individual admission letter/ roll number slip would be dispatched to any

candidate.

If any candidate does not get intimation through website, SMS or email regarding his/ her test, he/ she may get his status confirmed

from the office before the conduct of examination at telephone numbers 091-9214131-92129750-9213563 (Ext: No. 102/203/105 ) on any working day.

It was announced by Controller of Examination Conduct, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.