Competitive exams schedule announced

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled competitive examination for the posts of assistant-sub inspector (ASI) with effect from November 15 ( excluding Saturday and Sunday).
The commission said that the competitive examination are being held for the posts of ASI under fast track promotion quota in Police Department and ASI ( Traffic Wardens) having basic pay scale-11.
The date sheets, details of examination centres and roll numbers have been uploaded on the commission’s website www.kppsc.gov.pk.
No individual admission letter/ roll number slip would be dispatched to any
candidate.
If any candidate does not get intimation through website, SMS or email regarding his/ her test, he/ she may get his status confirmed
from the office before the conduct of examination at telephone numbers 091-9214131-92129750-9213563 (Ext: No. 102/203/105 ) on any working day.
It was announced by Controller of Examination Conduct, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said though the government had...
PESHAWAR: The German government would extend support to the Capital Metropolitan Government for improving social...
PESHAWAR: The Institute of Management Studies, the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Hult Foundation...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has said that all the peace-loving and...
SWABI: Two people were allegedly killed by their rivals as they were going home in Jalsai village after appearing in a...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including a woman, died and 25 others sustained injuries when a Mazda truck and car...
Comments