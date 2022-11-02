This refers to the news report, ‘News Analysis: Khan squarely made it IK vs the establishment’ (Nov 1). It is rightly pointed out that even the closest associates of Khan in the PTI cannot figure out what Khan wants from state institutions. After his regular vitriol in every speech, he stresses on the need and importance of the armed forces for the safety and security of the country and its borders. In one of his recent speeches, he pointed out that Nawaz Sharif is waiting for a deal before coming back to Pakistan; isn’t he following the same approach, hoping to get ‘re-installed’ as PM? His agitation is similar to the reaction of a child when his/her candy is taken away. This has become more of a personal vendetta than a principled fight anymore.
Let us assume for a moment that he wins the next elections and becomes PM. How will his plan be different from what this government is currently doing? Will there be any change in the lives of ordinary Pakistanis? What he is doing with the institutions is going to leave long-lasting damage, which will take a long time to repair.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
The cold nights of the winter season often bring lots of difficulties for the homeless and the poor. Helpless people...
The government seems to have turned a blind eye to the issue of malaria. In Sindh, a large number have died after...
The coalition government took charge in April to undo the damage caused to the economy by the Imran Khan government....
This refers to the news report, ‘Revolution could be soft or through bloodshed: Imran Khan’ . Khan has further...
The good performance of the PDM government of the last six months needs to be acknowledged. One of its accomplishments...
A nation does not progress unless it focuses on education and ensures that its citizens have access to quality...
Comments