This refers to the news report, ‘News Analysis: Khan squarely made it IK vs the establishment’ (Nov 1). It is rightly pointed out that even the closest associates of Khan in the PTI cannot figure out what Khan wants from state institutions. After his regular vitriol in every speech, he stresses on the need and importance of the armed forces for the safety and security of the country and its borders. In one of his recent speeches, he pointed out that Nawaz Sharif is waiting for a deal before coming back to Pakistan; isn’t he following the same approach, hoping to get ‘re-installed’ as PM? His agitation is similar to the reaction of a child when his/her candy is taken away. This has become more of a personal vendetta than a principled fight anymore.

Let us assume for a moment that he wins the next elections and becomes PM. How will his plan be different from what this government is currently doing? Will there be any change in the lives of ordinary Pakistanis? What he is doing with the institutions is going to leave long-lasting damage, which will take a long time to repair.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada