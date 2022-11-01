Imran shares old picture of PTI rally

ISLAMABAD: Warning of a bloody revolution during the long march, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday shared an old picture of his rally on Twitter.

Through the picture, Imran showed a sea of people on the GT Road attending the long march. In addition, he also uploaded another picture and a video on the social media platform. But interestingly out of the two pictures that Imran had shared, one was already shared by PTI Official Twitter handle on of party’s September 9 Multan rally.