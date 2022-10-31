Disagreement within SCBA over PTI long march

ISLAMABAD: The PTI’s long march has caused a dissention in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) — the country’s superior legal body.

As per reports, newly-elected president Abid Zuberi has announced to support the long march but 10 members have refused to support him. According to the newly-elected office-bearers, SCBA is an apolitical institution and they have advised Abdi Zuberi against making the association a part of a political party, reports Geo News.

Earlier, the newly-elected president had suggested that the legal fraternity should support the long march.