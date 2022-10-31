Bayern reclaim top spot

MUNICH: Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann lauded his “fun to watch” side as they reclaimed the Bundesliga’s top spot with a dominant 6-2 home defeat of Mainz.



“It is a lot of fun to watch them. (We are) a great mix of quality and configuration,” Nagelsmann said.

“Huge compliments (to the team). It’s unbelievable at the moment.”

Sublime performances from forwards Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane pushed Bayern two points clear at the top of the table, the first time they have led the league since August.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring after just six minutes thanks to an assist from Mane, while teenager Musiala scored his seventh league goal of the season in the 28th minute.

Mainz centre-back Alexander Hack fouled Mane in the box in the 40th minute. The former Liverpool striker took the penalty and while ‘keeper Robin Zentner saved his shot, the Senegalese pounced on the rebound to put Bayern 3-0 ahead.

Mainz, who missed a 45th minute penalty, had another brief glimmer of hope before the break when Silvan Widmer headed in from a corner, but Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka scored from a Mane cross in the 58th minute to give Bayern an unassailable 4-1 lead.