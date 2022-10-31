Unfortunately, since the creation of Pakistan, the country has not witnessed political stability. A country will lose its track of progress and prosperity if it is always dealing with instability. Political turmoil is a deep-rooted issue here, which has plagued social growth and sustainability and development goals. The current political scenario has raised alarm bells. Due to this political instability, it is hard for Pakistan to attract tourists or foreign investors.

Political parties must put Pakistan’s national interests above everything else. A country progresses where there is a national consensus among institutions. We need a balanced political system as development and sustainability depend only on a stable political system. Otherwise, the future of the country seems bleak.

Shehryar Kandhro

Larkana