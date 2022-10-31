Unfortunately, since the creation of Pakistan, the country has not witnessed political stability. A country will lose its track of progress and prosperity if it is always dealing with instability. Political turmoil is a deep-rooted issue here, which has plagued social growth and sustainability and development goals. The current political scenario has raised alarm bells. Due to this political instability, it is hard for Pakistan to attract tourists or foreign investors.
Political parties must put Pakistan’s national interests above everything else. A country progresses where there is a national consensus among institutions. We need a balanced political system as development and sustainability depend only on a stable political system. Otherwise, the future of the country seems bleak.
Shehryar Kandhro
Larkana
This refers to the letter, ‘Lights out’ by Irfan Hussain. The K-Electric spokesperson clarifies that unannounced...
Gas shortages will pose a big challenge for Pakistan. The Ukraine-Russia war has created gas supply problems. Many...
Several polo matches are being organized by two different organizations to raise awareness about breast cancer. Polo...
Malaria cases have seen a sharp increase in various parts of the country. Many people, including children, are falling...
The rising inflation has made the life of an ordinary person quite difficult. Fixed-income groups like the salaried,...
This is how Imran Khan sounds to me when he gives speeches to his supporters: I have launched a march for ‘real...
Comments