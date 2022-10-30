ACE arrests ex-PA deputy speaker Dost Mazari

Former deputy speaker of the provincial assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari. — Facebook/File

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari from a hospital in Lahore. The arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defecting leader was confirmed by his cousin Shabab Mazari, who said Dost was visiting his grandfather at a hospital to inquire about his health when he was arrested.

The ACE said Dost Mazari was arrested in 28,000-kanal land grabbing case, adding that he had been issued notices twice, but he did not appear before the investigators.

PTI MNA and chairman Standing Committee Wapda, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Mazari, told The News that Dost Mazari was arrested without showing any arrest warrant and registration of any FIR [first information report]. He said it was a false case and based on political victimisation.

When The News contacted a source in the ACE, it was revealed that no FIR had been lodged till that time. Sources said draft of the FIR was being prepared, which would be shared by Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi. The reporter contacted Abbasi, but his personal assistant said the advisor could not talk as he was in a meeting.

Sources alleged that Dost Mazari was arrested due to pressure from Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Musaddiq Abbasi played a key role in the arrest.

MNA Riaz Mazari told The News that they (family) of Dost Mazari were worried about whereabouts of Dost Mazari. “We contacted the ACE headquarters, but its doors were found closed. We were told that he had been shifted to undisclosed place, which was very alarming for us,” added the MNA. The ACE had summoned 10 people, including Mazari, earlier this month, in an alleged land grab case.

Others ‘involved’ in the case included Rojhan assistant commissioner (AC), area patwari, Zahid Mazari, Sher Muhammad Mazari, Manoj Kumar, ‘dafedars’ of Border Military Police Kashif and Fahad.

Sources also said that the plaintiff in the case was Manoj Kumar of Kashmore, Sindh, who had won a lease for state land years ago, but was still struggling to get its possession. Instead of giving him the land, the accused had allegedly been threatening him and using influence against him.