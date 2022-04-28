Punjab Assembly session postponed till May 16

LAHORE: A crucial session of the Punjab Assembly has been postponed till May 16 by speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.
The provincial assembly session was convened for voting on the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.
“The Punjab Assembly session has been postponed till May 16,” read the notification issued by the speaker’s office, without giving any reason.
The sources, however, said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi postponed the assembly session in view of "threats to the law and order situation.”
More to follow.....
