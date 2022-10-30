Imran terminates Vawda’s party membership

Former federal minister Faisal Vawda. -APP/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday terminated the basic party membership of former federal minister Faisal Vawda over his remarks in a news conference.

The main topic of his news conference was the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and he had warned that he was seeing bloodshed, funerals and gunning down of some important personalities under the guise of the PTI long march. However, his remarks were immediately disowned by the party and within a couple of hours, he was issued a show-cause notice on the direction of Imran Khan.

The termination letter was tweeted by the PTI official Twitter account, after Karachi-based Vawda failed to respond to the notice within the stipulated timeline i.e. within two days, to clarify his stance.

The termination letter reads, “This is in reference to the show-cause notice issued to you dated October 26, 2022, for defying the party policy. You have not responded to the notice within the stipulated time. Therefore, your membership from the party stands terminated”. The letter caries the signatures of Imran Khan and has been issued from the party’s central secretariat.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Faisal Vawda said, “Two apolitical people and three “snakes” who were a part of the PTI are harming Imran Khan. I have talked against the snakes in front of them. Imran Khan said General Sarfraz was an honest person and then someone directed trolls to disrespect him. Some people want Imran’s disqualification to replace him as the party head. I still stand with my party. I don’t know what discipline I have violated.”

He said he would not be a part of the PDM. “I would have answered Imran Khan if he had asked questions. The enemy can resort to violence during the long march or someone else could do it. The coverage of my press conference on the state TV by the government was another nail in my political coffin. The ISI DG and the establishment have no role in the murder of Arshad Sharif. His murder was preplanned. His blood will do what could not happen in the last 75 years,” he added.