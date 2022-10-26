Arshad Sharif's death 'premeditated murder', Faisal Vawda claims

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Faisal Vawda Wednesday shared details of slain journalist Arshad Sharif's death, claiming it to be a "premeditated" murder whose planning was carried out in Pakistan.
Addressing a press conference, Vawda said that as against the version of the Kenyan police, Sharif was shot at from a close range within the car.
More to follow...
Family receives body of senior journalist Arshad Sharif at Islamabad airport
“May no one ever have to go through this pain," Maryam says extending her condolences to Sharif's bereaved family
"Gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on the policeman who died at the scene," deputy commissioner says
Khan says party members, leaders will start long march on Friday from Lahore's Liberty Chowk at 11am
PM Shahbaz proposes establishing satellite centre in one of Pakistan’s leading universities to explore growing...
"We would request the federal and provincial governments to not establish more public universities," HEC chairman says