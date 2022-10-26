 
Wednesday October 26, 2022
National

Arshad Sharif's death 'premeditated murder', Faisal Vawda claims

Faisal Vawda claims it to be a "premeditated" murder, says planning was carried out in Pakistan

By Web Desk
October 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Faisal Vawda Wednesday shared details of slain journalist Arshad Sharif's death, claiming it to be a "premeditated" murder whose planning was carried out in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, Vawda said that as against the version of the Kenyan police, Sharif was shot at from a close range within the car.

More to follow...