27 dead as Lyari building collapse rescue ends after 60 hours

Rescue operation is underway after five-storey residential building collapsed, at Lyari area in Karachi on July 5, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: The search and rescue operation in Lyari’s Bhagdadi neighbourhood ended on Sunday after nearly three days, with officials confirming that 27 people lost their lives in the tragic building collapse.

"The rescue operation continued for 60 hours and is now complete," Assistant Commissioner Shehryar Habib told reporters, vowing to kick-start an operation against all buildings declared unfit in the area.

The decades-old building five-storey residential building had collapsed on Friday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation. The last rites of 20 people have been performed as authorities have vowed action against those responsible for the tragic incident.

The incident, though tragic, is not an isolated case, as Karachi has seen a recurring pattern of building collapses over the past several years.

"Operations against all buildings declared unfit in Lyari will begin from tomorrow," Habib announced. He said that three buildings surrounding the one that collapsed have also been declared dangerous.

Rescue workers busy in operation at the collapsed building site in Baghdadi, Lyari, as more bodies are recovered from the debris. — APP/File

"All three have now been evacuated and will be sealed," he said. According to the assistant commissioner, over 50 dangerous buildings have been identified across Karachi South.

"Residents evacuated from these structures are currently staying with relatives. Authorities are in the process of formulating a strategy to relocate residents of all unsafe buildings to safer accommodations."

Twenty-six bodies — including nine women, 15 men, and a ten-year-old boy and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl — were recovered from the rubble, while another person succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

High-level committee

The Sindh government formed a high-level committee to investigate the incident, tasked with submitting a report by Monday.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) revealed that the collapsed structure — which housed over 40 people in 20 apartments — was 30 years old and had been previously marked unsafe.

Grief-stricken family members break down in tears at the tragic site of a collapsed residential building in Baghdadi, Lyari. — APP/File

The authority claimed it had issued formal evacuation notices two years ago, and the latest was served on 25 June 2025. It said it had also sent notices to K-Electric and the water board to disconnect utility services — but neither the connections were cut nor was the building vacated.

The incident also sheds light on the existing threat posed by buildings already declared unsafe and unfit for habitation by the SBCA. The number of such buildings stands at 578 in Karachi, with 456 of them being in the District South alone.

Other districts also face risk: Central (66), Keamari (23), Korangi (14), East (13), Malir (4), and West (2).

Verify before purchase

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the Lyari building collapse, calling it a heartbreaking incident. He told reporters that the government's priority throughout the rescue efforts was to save lives.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the chief minister said a committee has been formed to probe the incident. “We will review the reports in tomorrow’s meeting,” he added.

He also revealed that the building evacuated last night in Agra Taj was constructed a few years ago without approval from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The chief minister urged citizens to verify whether a building has received all necessary approvals before purchasing flats.

He further stated that the government is reviewing options for relocating residents of over 400 'dangerous' buildings in the Old City Area.

Another building declared unsafe

While the dust from Friday's collapse of the residential building had not settled, another multi-storey complex in the same neighbourhood was declared "unsafe", prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders on Sunday.

In Agra Taj, the police and authorities initially faced resistance from the residents, who had refused to evacuate the building "under any circumstances".

Rescue workers searching bodies from rubble after a five-storey building collapsed in Baghdadi, Lyari. — INP/File

"Where were the institutions when the building was being constructed?" the residents questioned, calling for the provision of alternative accommodation before being asked to vacate the building.

"We are living in this building, and we do not feel any danger," said one of the residents of the building.

In response, the district administration assured that the affected residents would be duly compensated by the builder.

"We have offered to shift the affected residents to a school," the District South deputy commissioner said, while urging the residents to vacate the dilapidated building.

Noting that they had contacted the relevant builder, the official assured that due action would be taken against him and he would pay back the residents.

The authorities, in their bid to persuade residents to vacate the structure, also demolished the water tank on the roof.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the builder at Kalri Police Station, which also names the contractor, on the complaint of the SBCA's assistant director.

Demolishing attempt foiled

Separately, an attempt was made to demolish a heritage department building near the Coal Warehouse in Kharadar area, reportedly by members of the land mafia, according to police officials.

The suspects allegedly tried to carry out the demolition using heavy machinery during a public holiday, taking advantage of the absence of law enforcement personnel on a public holiday.

Residents of the area strongly resisted the demolition attempt, raising concerns over the safety of neighbouring structures. Locals reported that the use of heavy machinery caused vibrations in the adjacent building, a claim later confirmed by police officials, who said the shaking resulted from the demolition activity.

Responding to calls from the community, police arrived at the scene and arrested two suspects. Authorities also seized the machinery used in the operation. However, some individuals involved managed to flee the scene, police added.

The arrested suspects have been shifted to the police station for further investigation. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Lyari also arrived at the site to oversee the situation alongside police teams.