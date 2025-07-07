Punjab Assembly speaker defends disqualification reference against MPAs as constitutional

Punjab Assembly speaker addresses a press conference in Lahore on July 7, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Defending his move to file disqualification reference against 26 opposition members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) over "unparliamentary conduct", Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan said that he took action under the Constitution as he could not allow "vulgar language" in the House.

“I have always acted as a good custodian of the House, but I cannot permit the use of vulgar language on the assembly floor,” he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

Responding to the criticism over the use of constitutional provisions, Malik Ahmad said: “While I personally oppose Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution... they do grant the speaker the authority to take action when lawmakers violate the rules of parliamentary conduct.”

The Punjab Assembly speaker's presser comes days after he filed a disqualification reference against 26 PTI-backed opposition MPAs with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The disqualification reference was filed following the unrest during the Punjab Assembly budget session when opposition members raised slogans and disrupted the proceedings.

In an order dated June 27, the speaker, while exercising powers conferred under Rule 210(3) of the Rules of Procedure 1997, suspended the opposition members for a total of 15 assembly sessions.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.